A NORTH Yorkshire pub has been crowned the best venue in Yorkshire and the Humber at the annual National Pub & Bar Awards.
The Punch Bowl in Marton-cum-Grafton was one of 15 pubs to be named as the best in its region as 94 county-winning venues gathered to celebrate some of the leading businesses in the industry.
The village pub, once owned by actor Neil Morrisey, prides itself of being able to trace its produce from the field to fork, with a reputation for using Yorkshire suppliers.
It also has its own private, walled kitchen garden at Mount St John estate in Felixkirk where the team grows its own fruit and vegetables.
The Frogmill, a 16th century pub in Shipton Oliffe, in the Cotswolds, was the overall winner, having secured the top accolade at the annual event.
The pub was praised for its flawless operation, attention to detail and genuine hospitality.
