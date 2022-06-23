REFURBISHED homes have gone on sale in a village just outside York.

Property company Annington is selling the former MOD houses just off Howard Road, Strensall.

The sale of the 2-3 bed homes comes as website Your Move reports rising demand for homes north-east of York, with stock levels about half of recent years.

The homes have been lightly refurbished and are said to be ideal for service personnel and first-time buyers.

Louise Saunders, Sales and Marketing Manager for Annington, adds: “Annington is committed to providing much-needed housing to local communities in prime locations across the UK. We’re thrilled that Strensall is one of them.

The village provides the perfect location for this development as it’s positioned with established public transport links and 20 minutes from the larger city of York, but it’s nestled in a picturesque location of the countryside so you get the best of both worlds. I’m looking forward to watching this new community blossom as residents begin to move in and make these refurbished houses their homes.”

Prices start from £235,000 for a two-bedroom semi-detached home. To find out more about the properties for sale in Strensall, people are asked to contact the selling agent, Your Move Anscombs.