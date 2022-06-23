A COSMETIC smoke machine being used at a property in York led to firefighters being called in.
Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.08pm last night (June 22) to Dalton Terrace in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Acomb responded to a smoke alarm activation in a commercial property.
"This was a false alarm due to a cosmetic smoke machine being used."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article