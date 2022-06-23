A COSMETIC smoke machine being used at a property in York led to firefighters being called in.

Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.08pm last night (June 22) to Dalton Terrace in York.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Acomb responded to a smoke alarm activation in a commercial property.

"This was a false alarm due to a cosmetic smoke machine being used."

 