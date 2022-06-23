York Press: Helmsley firefighters battling a blaze on moorland near LevishamHelmsley firefighters battling a blaze on moorland near Levisham FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a fire on moorland in North Yorkshire.

Helmsley firefighters say they were called in on Monday (June 21) to a fire on the moors near Levisham.

A spokesman for the service said: "Yesterday we attended a moorland fire near Levisham on the North Yorkshire Moors, alongside Lythe and Malton and Kirkbymoorside.

"Thank you to Mountain Rescue for your assistance."

 