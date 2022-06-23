FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a fire on moorland in North Yorkshire.
Helmsley firefighters say they were called in on Monday (June 21) to a fire on the moors near Levisham.
A spokesman for the service said: "Yesterday we attended a moorland fire near Levisham on the North Yorkshire Moors, alongside Lythe and Malton and Kirkbymoorside.
"Thank you to Mountain Rescue for your assistance."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article