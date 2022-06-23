A WOMAN'S car was seized by police after she reported it stolen and her partner was caught driving it without insurance.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out yesterday afternoon to reports of a stolen Ford people carrier in Harrogate.
Sgt Paul Cording was one of the officers on the scene.
He said: "Another varied day in the office with a sighting of this vehicle heading in to Harrogate which was reported as stolen.
"It was safely stopped and it transpired the owner forgot where she parked it.
"But it's not wise to let your partner find it and drive it when they have no insurance.
"The vehicle was seized and reported."
