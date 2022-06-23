AN investigation is underway after a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called out last night (June 22) to a crash near Burn Bridge near Harrogate.

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.

He said: "It caused a few delays during rush hour.

"Thankfully their were only minor injuries to both drivers and they, along with two uninjured dogs, have all now made their way home.

"An investigation is ongoing."

One of the vehicles in the crash at Burn Bridge near Harrogate