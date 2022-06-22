THIS was the scene in a North Yorkshire driveway after a car left the road and crashed into two parked cars.
Traffic Constable David Minto tweeted the picture of the collision, which happened in Harrogate in the early hours of this morning.
"The driver of an Audi had left the road, demolished a front wall and struck two cars on the driveway," he said.
"The force of this also saw damage caused to the garage. Residents saw that the driver departed the scene and tried to make good his escape."
He said the driver was located several streets away, and he provided a roadside breath specimen well in excess of the prescribed limit and was arrested.
He added that a blood specimen had been obtained and would be forwarded for analysis.
