MOUNTAIN rescuers were called out after a woman fell in a North Yorkshire wood and injured her arm.
Scarborough & Ryedald Mountain Rescue said it was called in to assist by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service yesterday to reports of a 74-year-old woman who had fallen in woodland close to Kirkham Priory, between York and Malton.
It said she had suffered an arm injury and was unable to stand up.
"Our first team members on scene found her at the roadside having managed to self rescue herself that far," it said.
"She was handed over to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), who arrived on scene just after us, for assessment and appropriate treatment after which the team stood down. Nine team members were deployed for just over one hour."
