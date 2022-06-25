TALK about cutting it fine - Stephanie and Craig Knowles found a venue in the nick of time for their York wedding.

Here is their wedding story - with photos.

Meet the happy couple:

Stephanie and Craig Knowles

When did you get married?

May 27, 2021

Where did you get married?

The Principal, York

Where did you have your reception?

The Principal, York then six months later York Sports Club

How did you meet?

We were introduced by a friend, Lizzie

Tell us about the proposal

Craig got down on one knee at home in January 2019

Meet the bridesmaids!

What did you both wear?

Craig wore a three-piece suit in black Stephanie wore an embellished bodice wedding dress with a full skirt

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Actually getting married after so many postponements and cancellations

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

Yes, we initially booked a simple registry office wedding for 50 guests then a party after. This was rearranged three times. So we opted for a smaller wedding - 15 guests and us at the Grange Hotel - however this changed hands and our wedding was cancelled. We were lucky to book in at the Principal with three weeks to spare on our notice of marriage.

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

Too many. Thanks to Adele Hunter for a beautiful cake, Sarah Simpson from the Principal (she came in on her day off to make sure things were going to plan), and Vicky Rennison photography for our beautiful pictures.

Cake by Adele Hunter

Tell us about your honeymoon

We are yet to go on it, we have 11 nights in a luxury hotel in Rhodes booked for this summer before our first baby is born in October.

Tell us your wedding story

