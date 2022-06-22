A BUSINESS near York which produces specialist planters has teamed up with McArthurGlen.

BioScapes whose products are designed to quickly boost biodiversity is initially installing 20 different units at McArthurGlen York.

BioScapes, in Seaton Ross, was established in 2021 under Rolawn Group to develop biodiversity products, to make a positive impact on wildlife and environmental conservation.

Earlier this year, the business launched a range of self-contained ecosystems designed to help plants, insects, invertebrates, amphibians and small mammals thrive.

Under the deal, BioScapes will also install its units at other McArthurGlen sites.

BioScapes’ head of commercial, Neil Spiers, said: “This contract with McArthurGlen is a landmark moment for BioScapes and provides an exciting opportunity to boost biodiversity at their sites.

“We are delighted to be partnering with such an influential organisation as McArthurGlen. The partnership will help us to push the biodiversity message even further.

“These units will provide eye-catching green spaces around the shopping outlets, but, more importantly, will provide the sites with an environment for plants and wildlife to prosper."

Sam Vale, facilities executive at McArthurGlen said: “After speaking to BioScapes, and hearing about their products and wider objectives, we were immediately impressed and keen to show our support.

“Prioritising our natural world and doing what we can to boost biodiversity is hugely important and we’re delighted to host these innovative products initially in York.

"We’re certain our shoppers will enjoy the wildlife they attract, and the colour and vibrance they bring to their surroundings.