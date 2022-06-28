YORK parents Lisa Johnson and James Hoare welcomed their new baby into the world in double-quick time.

Little Anne Jane arrived in just half and hour on June 9, weighing 6lb 10oz, at York Hospital.

She is one of three newborns we are saying hello to today. The others are: Harry John Brian Crampton and Cohen William Philip Leech.

Time to meet this week's new babies:

---

Anna Jane Hoare

York Press: Baby AnnaBaby Anna

Baby's date of birth?

09/06/2022

Baby's weight?

6lb 10oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Lisa Johnson & James Hoare

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Heworth

Anything unusual about the birth?

Baby Anna couldn't wait to make her entrance into the world after a super speedy half hour labour, she was delivered by the same midwives who delivered both her brother and sister!

---

Harry John Brian Crampton

York Press: Little HarryLittle Harry

Baby's date of birth?

11/05/22

Baby's weight?

9lb 3.5

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Louise Scaum and Daniel Crampton

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Rawcliffe, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Elective c-section

---

Cohen William Philip Leech

York Press: Baby CohenBaby Cohen

Baby's date of birth?

06/06/22

Baby's weight?

7lb13oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Tamara Lyn Kwiatkowski, William Robert Leech

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Tang Hall

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born via emergency c-section

---

