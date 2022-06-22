A NEW sofa and furniture store has opened its doors in York city centre.

Sofa.com has launched its latest showroom at 10 Coppergate, creating six new jobs.

The retailer has taken over the long-empty retail premises with its first standalone showroom launch since 2017.

The York location boasts a 4,000sqft space and includes a kids’ arcade zone, barista-style coffee facilities, an area for dogs and a ‘sleep’ sanctuary to try their new sustainable mattress range with Hypnos.

The new one-stop interiors destination will display a variety of made-to-order upholstery seating alongside beds, desks, tables and accessories suitable for a range of décor styles, all delivered in four to six weeks.

The Lord Mayor of York Cllr David Carr joined the opening celebrations and performed the ribbon cutting duty.

Clare Taggart, retail operations manager, said: "We are thrilled to finally open our York showroom and bring the sofa.com brand to the area. As our first standalone store in five years, we have brought all of our newest ideas and concepts to the space."

Sofa.com also has showrooms in London, Nottingham, Bath, Glasgow, Harrogate and Guildford, and concessions in some House of Fraser department stores.