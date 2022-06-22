UPDATED 4.20PM: The crash has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
A CRASH has shut one lane on a major road through North Yorkshire.
The A1(M) currently has one lane closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work after an accident at junction 47 for Allerton Park.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
