A ROLLER skate park and beach club is set to open at a top York attraction next month.

The YO1 Beach Club and Roller Rink, will be bringing a taste of the seaside to York Designer Outlet this summer, with a roller-skating rink, a vintage carousel and funfair game stall, a café, a sandy beach and even a boat for kids to play in.

The new attraction will be open every day from July 14 until September 4 at the south entrance of McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, with tickets for roller-skating going on sale tomorrow.

The YO1 Beach Club made its debut on the banks of the River Ouse at Tower Gardens in York last summer, and this year its move to a more spacious setting at York Designer Outlet allows for a 20x12m roller rink in addition to the beach area, offering a fun attraction for all the family to enjoy, alongside a premier shopping experience.

It will comprise a wood-panelled covered Beach Café and Bar, with a veranda and boardwalk entrance across the beach area with picnic tables and deckchairs. Completing the nautical look, there will be lobster pots and surfboards, as well as colourful beach huts selling ice creams and seaside souvenirs.

The Beach Café will serve freshly cooked food including burgers, sausages, pizza and everybody’s beach favourite – fish and chips – as well as vegan and kids’ options. Subject to license, the bar will offer a range of drinks, including coffees from The Baytown Coffee Company from Whitby, soft drinks, alcoholic drinks as well as zero alcohol alternatives. Milkshakes, coke floats and delicious Yorvale ice creams in a range of flavours will be available from the traditional beach hut.

Organiser James Cundall, said “We aim to offer somewhere that’s a bit different and fun for all ages, where visitors can enjoy roller-skating, a carousel ride, playing in the sand or just take time to relax and soak up the beach vibe with a tasty bite and a chilled glass of wine, prosecco, beer or G&T - and feel the sand between their toes.”

Centre manager Paul Tyler said: “The time has come to get your skates on and head down to the YO1 Beach Club & Roller Rink – the first time we’ve hosted a summer themed roller skating and beach event in the Centre. We know only too well how much Centre guests love our annual Winter Wonderland and this new attraction will guarantee a fun time for the entire family alongside a premium shopping experience.”

The YO1 Beach Club & Roller Rink will be open from 9.30am until 7pm daily. Admission is free, with tickets required for roller-skating priced at £9.75 for adults and £8.75 for children aged 16 and under. There’s a family of three package priced at £27, a family of four at £35 and a family of five at £43.

A charitable donation of 50p from every ticket purchased will be split between our two chosen charities - York Mind, the mental health charity, and Ryedale Special Families which supports families with disabled children and young people.

The 20x12m roller rink has a strictly limited capacity of 80 people per one-hour session so booking is recommended at www.yo1beachclub.co.uk. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office on site one the event opens, subject to availability. Sessions will run on the hour from 10am, with the last session at 6pm. Tokens for the carousel and game stall can be purchased on site at £3 per person.