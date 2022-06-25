WILL HAGUE is carving a whole new career - swapping work in a pizza restaurant and brasserie to become a stone mason.

Will, 38, of York, has even had a chance to work on York Minster in his new role.

He had a long career in restaurants, working at both Pizza Express and Cote Brasserie before making the switch.

He began documenting his new career by posting images of his work on Instagram (@Will.hague.masonry) - and shares his story with us now...

When did you set up your page?

June 2019

How many followers do you have?

638

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

I set up my Instagram account to document my career change from restaurant manager to stonemason. It's also a handy portfolio! I worked for Pizza Express for seven years and was also the deputy manager of Cote Brasserie in York. I chose stonemasonry because I wanted to get out of hospitality - although I enjoyed it, the long hours and stresses were starting to run me down. I always wanted to do something creative and knew there would be a good chance of getting employment in stonemasonry. I started with a full-time one-year course at York College in 2018 and was then lucky enough to get an apprenticeship with local masonry firm Matthias Garn Master Mason and Partners.

What has been your favourite post - and why?

Probably one I posted on February 23 this year. It marks the completion of two projects we have been working on at St Mary's Church in Beverley. We have been working at Beverley since I started my apprenticeship with Mathias Garn Master Mason and Partner. Seeing our work when the scaffolding came down made me feel very proud at what we had achieved and how far I had come as a mason since starting the project.

Are you a local Instagrammer? Tell us your story: www.yorkpress.co.uk/instagram/

Why is York special to you? Name three great things if you can!

York has such a rich architectural history, and lots of opportunities for somebody wanting to get into stonemasonry. It's a city I have spent much of my adult life in, I feel very comfortable here and think it's a great place to bring up my new family. A pub on every corner helps a lot too!

An early project for Will - a sundial

What is the best thing about Instagram?

I think it's a great place to find inspiration and share ideas. Mine is tailored for stonemasonry so it's great to see what other masons are doing.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

@ZoeWilsoncarving she has such a great curated Instagram and I think her work is fantastic. @melka_sculpture incredible sculptor and stone carver. Definitely a talent to aspire too! @dimafry88 self taught sculptor specialising in fantasy portraits. Amazing work and well presented.

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

I'm most surprised that people follow my progress at all! I originally set up the account for myself so it's nice to see some people are interested.

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

I'm no expert but I think regular posts and story's help. Also the more tags you use the more people who may see your post.

Tell us your York Insta story

We hope you enjoyed this week's Insta Story. And we would love to hear from other people who are celebrating our city on social media. If you are a local Instagrammer who would like to tell your Insta Story and be featured in The Press, please get in touch. You can send us your story and photos straight to our newsroom via this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/instagram/