A MAN who exposed himself to people in three separate communities in East Yorkshire has been jailed for three months.

Humberside Police said Andrew Conn, 33, of Broomhouse Lane, Doncaster, had also been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

It said Conn was charged with three counts of indecent exposure and making off without payment and had appeared at Hull Magistrates Court for sentencing.

It said that on Saturday May 21, the force received three separate calls from members of the public reporting a man indecently exposing himself in Brough and Elloughton.

The following day, a further call was received of a similar nature of a man indecently exposing himself in Howden.

"While out driving his car, Andrew, for his own sexual gratification approached loan women propositioning them whilst making sexual remarks and exposing himself," it said.

Detective Tracy St Paul, who led the investigation, said: “This was a disgraceful series of incidents which nobody should have endure whilst going about their daily business.

“I am pleased that Andrew pleaded guilty to the offences he has committed and his sentence in prison will give him time to reflect upon his appalling actions and unwanted sexual advance