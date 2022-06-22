A TEENAGE driver who died when his car crashed into the back of a lorry in a layby on the A64 near York has been formally named as Paul John Knight, of York.

An inquest into the death of the 19-year-old opened today.

Coroner Jon Heath said the collision happened on the A64 dual carriageway at Bilbrough, between Tadcaster and York, on May 27.

He said Mr Knight was driving a car which collided with a stationary HGV, and the provisional cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic accident.

He adjourned the inquest to a later date.

The Press reported on May 27 that the eastbound A64 was closed for many hours, from the A1(M) and Tadcaster to the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout, following a crash between a car and a lorry in the early hours.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the scene and gave assistance by providing lighting for police following the crash, and also used one hose reel to extinguish a fire within the engine compartment of one of the vehicles.

It later emerged that the young driver was in a black Vauxhall Corsa which collided with an HGV in a lay-by alongside the A64 near Steeton.