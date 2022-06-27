A MINI conference is being held exclusively for entrepreneurs and business owners based in York.

The York Elevates Business event is an opportunity for businesses in the city to find out about the range of free or funded support services, available to help them start, grow and scale a business.

Delivered by Ad:venture, the event on July 12 will bring together experts, advisers, business owners, programme deliverers, all sharing their knowledge, expertise, networks and contacts, to help build business confidence across the city.

The conference is being held in York's newly-refurbished Guildhall which also offers hot desking opportunities and office space.

The event is aimed at a wide range of delegates, from those who have a business idea to people just starting out, or with an established business who need help moving to the next stage.

York has a wide range of support programmes, and representatives of different organisations will be on hand to showcase what they offer and help entrepreneurs find the best support to match their needs.

Among them is Ad:venture which offers funded support to businesses who haven’t yet started, through to those that have been trading for less than 36 months.

The City of York Council growth managers help businesses who are at least three years old.

York & North Yorkshire LEP Growth Hub supports businesses from a wide range of sectors, geographies, SMEs and large businesses.

"In collaboration with a range of other providers we will share with you, a whole host of free and part funded support, to benefit your business and its current or future employees," said Alice Ingram, of Ad:venture.

Speakers will talk about the programmes available.

There will also be presentations from two incubator office providers in the city, while the Skills for Growth programme can help connect businesses with schools, colleges and universities to bridge skill gaps, build talent pipelines and increase productivity.

A panel of three local businesses will share their journeys in entrepreneurship and illustrate how the city’s business support community has helped them grow and scale their enterprises.

Nidhoggr Mead, a start-up making high-quality mead, will be in the line-up alongside Agrisound, a tech business experiencing rapid growth and transforming the way insect activity is monitored.

Completing the panel will be Simomics, an ethics-led software company, promoting corporate environmental responsibility through its software solutions which predict, calculate and demonstrate the environmental impact of chemicals.

Businesses will also hear from Business Enterprise Fund, the Ad:venture grants team, and other grant providers.

Changes in the business landscape impacting imports and exports will also be discussed, sharing information on support available from UK Innovate Edge and Department for International Trade.

During the event, there will be opportunity to talk to support providers and membership organisations who can help with start-up and scale-up challenges.

Book a place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/york-elevates-business-tickets-347095169997