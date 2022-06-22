A 75-YEAR-OLD MOTHER and her drug dealing son have been jailed for their part in a major York cocaine gang.

Doreen Fox looked after the money that Michael David Fox, 40, got from drug sales, said Nadim Bashir, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

When police raided the family's home in Peterhill Drive, Clifton, they found cocaine left there by the son and £4,800 in cash.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Doreen Fox: "People like you are used for a reason because sophisticated criminals or even not sophisticated criminals will think they (the courts) are not going to do anything to her, so don't worry about it.

"Well, they are wrong."

He said she had told a probation officer she "appreciated the devastating effect of drugs upon others because you knew people in the local area who had killed themselves or died.

"This sort of behaviour has to be stopped," he said. "You will go to prison for seven months."

Doreen Fox pleaded guilty to money laundering and Michael Fox to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

With them in the dock was the son's now former girlfriend, Sophie Glasby, 29, of Field Lane, Clifton. She pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs.

"Girlfriends of drug dealers who lend their support (to their partners) need to expect immediate custodial sentences," said the judge as he jailed her for 10 months.

Jailing the son for four years and four months, the judge called him the "trusted dealer and courier" of the York pair Brett Lill, 51, and Ciaran James Angell, 28, who arranged the transport of cocaine from Lancashire via Joshua Davenport, 27, to York.

He said of drugs: "They are a scourge on society. People rob old ladies like your mother in order to pay people like you."

Michael Fox was jailed for four years and four months.

The case was delayed slightly because of Michael Fox's behaviour in the dock. The judge ordered all three defendants to go to the court cells until he was ready to behave properly.

Mr Bashir said undercover detectives watched as Lill and Angell handled the supply of drugs from Lancashire via Davenport and passed it to Michael Fox.

After months of gathering evidence, they raided properties linked to Michael Fox in June 2021. including the Peterhill Drive address.

As well as cocaine and cash, they seized mobile phones that included evidence that Glasby had been busy removing evidence as the police closed in.

For Doreen Fox, Michele Turner said there had been a "certain amount of pressure or duress put upon her" by Michael Fox.

She had turned a blind eye to what her son was doing in her home and wasn't involved in the actual drug dealing.

She had health problems.

For Michael Fox, Robert Mochrie said he had become a drug addict himself.

For Glasby, Neal Kutte said she had "rather sensitive issues". She had been subjected to "some coercion" and now had a new partner and a job in a guesthouse.

Lill of Flaxman Avenue, Tang Hall, is currently serving seven years and four months, Angell of Warwick Street, York, four years and six months and Davenport of Grange Avenue, Rawtenstall, Rossendale, Lancashire, three years and eight months for their parts in the conspiracy.