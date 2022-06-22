A YORK bus operator is offering free travel for serving military and veterans on Armed Forces Day this Saturday, June 25.

All journeys on Transdev's network will be free on Saturday to current forces personnel, cadet volunteers and veterans from the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

Armed Forces Day is celebrated annually in June to commemorate the service of men and women in the military.

The UK’s 2022 national event is in Scarborough, served by Transdev’s Coastliner buses from Leeds, Tadcaster, York and Malton.

No train services are expected to operate on Armed Forces Day across many areas of Yorkshire, including to and from Scarborough, due to industrial action.

Transdev is also planning a normal Saturday service.

CEO Alex Hornby said: “Offering free travel to serving military and veterans on this day is our way of making it easier for them to attend the many events taking place across Yorkshire.”

Veterans, current members of the military and cadet adult volunteers can all take advantage of Transdev’s free travel offer on Armed Forces Day, by showing a Forces ID card or simply by wearing their uniform or displaying their medals.

Bus services are expected to be busy due to the rail disruption.