SUMMER has finally arrived - and has York looked lovelier?

If you needed evidence of how stunning York and its surroundings are at this time then look no further.

Our team of eager snappers from the Press Camera Club have been out and about recording all the best bits for you!

From capturing the rays at Clifford's Tower, to picking strawberries at The Balloon Tree Farm Shop, taking a stroll down the banks of the Ouse to capturing the magnificent summer sunsets at Castle Howard, these photos will make your day!

Thanks to the following Camera Club members for their lovely photos: Sarah Gabbatiss, Steve Wain, Garry Hornby, Mark Coates, Lee Cocker, Lisa Young and Matthew Lightfoot.

Would you like to see your photographs on this page?

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press