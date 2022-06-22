A YORK MP is set to meet the Home Secretary over plans to axe jobs at a fire station in the city.

York Central Labour MP, Rachael Maskell spoke out in the House of Commons about plans to cut firefighter jobs at Huntington Fire Station in the city.

She said: "The unprecedented cuts to North Yorkshire fire and rescue service will result in longer response times in York, Scarborough and Harrogate.

"Will the Secretary of State meet me, the police and crime commissioner and the Fire Brigades Union to talk about those cuts and how we can ensure that fair funding goes to our fire services?"

In response, Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said: "I would be very happy to meet the Honourable Lady.

"Having previously discussed this in North Yorkshire, on a visit that took place last year, I have seen the incredible integrated working across police and fire in North Yorkshire and the exceptional service they provide to her constituency and across the county, particularly in the remote and rural areas.

"However, as I say, I would be happy to have a conversation with her."

As previously reported, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe is proposing to change the crewing at Huntington from full-time to on-call.