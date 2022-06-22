Hundreds of jobs could be created as plans to build a new warehouse and industrial development near York are unveiled.

The scheme will be built in Tockwith at Marston Business Park, one of the largest industrial estates in North Yorkshire comprising more than 190,000 sq. ft across 54 acres.

Planning consent has been approved for eight new units across two different plots.

Plot B will offer five units ranging from 3,000 sq. ft up to 6,000 sq. ft, while Plot C will offer three units ranging from 10,500 sq. ft to 46,500 sq. ft.

Construction will start in September with completion due for April 2023.

Marston Business Park was acquired by Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a global asset management group which is funding the new development.

The units are available on a leasehold basis with the estate and the construction being managed by Workman and Partners.

Paul Mack, director at Gent Visick which is marketing the site, said: “It’s an exciting time to be involved in this next phase of Marston Business Park. The estate has such a rich history and is benefitting from Columbia Threadneedle’s vision which will elevate this highly popular estate into a modern logistics park.”

The park was originally a World War Two airbase formerly known as RAF Marston Moor, which trained aircrew on the Halifax Bomber between 1942 and 1945.

Today the park has several long-standing tenants such as Stage One Creative, AJ Marshall Steel, Leading Solvent Supplies, Biffa and Jupiter Blue.