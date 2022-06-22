Shoppers at major UK supermarkets including Asda, Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons have been issued a £380 warning by industry experts.

Over the four weeks leading up to June 12 data from Kantar showed an 8.3% grocery price inflation.

Head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, Fraser McKevitt, said sales of own-label lines have been boosted as the average food bill now sits at £380.

He said own-label signs have been "boosted by Aldi and Lidl's strong performances, both of whom have extensive own-label repertoires".

He added: "We can also see consumers turning to value ranges, such as Asda Smart Price, Co-op Honest Value and Sainsbury's Imperfectly Tasty, to save money.

"The sector hasn't been in growth since April 2021 as it measures up against the record sales seen during the pandemic.

"However, these latest numbers show the market is to an extent returning to pre-Covid norms as we begin comparisons with post-lockdown times."

He continued: "The inflation number makes for difficult reading and shoppers will be watching budgets closely as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll."