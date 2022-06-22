FORMER classmates of late York schoolboy Oscar Hughes have helped raise £23,500 for the charity set up in his memory by taking part in a 5k inflatable obstacle course.

The amount is far higher than the ambitious target set by OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity for the 187 children and adults who took part in the ‘5k inflatable run’ at Elvington Airfield last weekend.

Charity manager Phil Martinez, who used to teach at Oscar's old school in Dunnington, said: "We have been blown away by the number of people getting involved and the level of support received.

"People really seem to have taken the charity and what we are trying to do to their hearts and we already have inquiries from runners about events next year.

"One special moment for me, as I came in last, was that Oscar's class had stayed to cheer me on.

"I got to the last obstacle alongside my wife and children and saw them all waiting with big smiles on their faces. I'll never forget that."

The Inflatable 5K, organised by UK Running Events and said to be the 'world's largest and best' inflatable obstacle course, involved 32 gigantic obstacles along the route, combined with five 'pumping music zones.'

Oscar, who attended Dunnington Primary School, died of a brain tumour in 2014.

Sixteen of his former classmates who took part in the weekend challenge said they had come together to raise money for his charity in the hope that other children did not have to go through what their friend did.

Oscar's mother Marie said it was 'amazing' to see the sea of orange t-shirts running for the charity and then to hear everyone laughing and having fun as they went through the obstacles.

"I am so amazed at how much money this event and all these children and adults have raised," she said.

"Seeing Oscar’s old friends run and have them come up to me and ask how I was doing was so emotional. I am thankful he had these amazing children in his life and that they still so clearly think of him."

Oscar's brother Lucas said: "I loved running around and doing the obstacles and I ran with lots of different people which was great.

"I even did an extra little victory round and it made me feel so good. It was a fun day and I would do much more charity events if they were all this fun."

Mr Martinez said the money raised would help fund support and care for children with brain tumours, raise awareness of the disease amongst other schoolchildren and health professionals to help improve diagnosis as well as continue to fund research.

*Anyone still wishing to make a donation to Oscar’s classmates can head to their JustGiving Page at https://www.justgiving.com/team/Oscarsprimaryschoolteam."