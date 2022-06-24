BACK in January 2022, I will always remember receiving a text message from a close family member. It was a photo of their home in flames (The Press, January 19, 2022). And it was the full-time crew at Huntington that were the first responders. We are forever thankful to them.

I remember all the times as a student at Huntington School where the Huntington crew came out. Sure, some were false alarms where students were messing about. Other incidents over the years needed attention, however, especially given the size of the school.