UPDATED 10.25AM: The crash has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
There are reports of a crash on the A63 Selby at the A19 junction and traffic is coping well.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
