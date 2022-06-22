EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of a man with a nail embedded in his shin.
Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Nether Poppleton in York at 6.23pm last night (June 21).
A service spokesman said: "Acomb crew assisted paramedics with a casualty who had a 6 inch nail embedded in their shin.
"Crews used a reciprocating saw and bolt croppers.
"The man was then taken to hospital for further treatment."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article