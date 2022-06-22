EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of a man with a nail embedded in his shin.

Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Nether Poppleton in York at 6.23pm last night (June 21).

A service spokesman said: "Acomb crew assisted paramedics with a casualty who had a 6 inch nail embedded in their shin.

"Crews used a reciprocating saw and bolt croppers.

"The man was then taken to hospital for further treatment."