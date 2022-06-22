FIREFIGHTERS and paramedics have come to the aid of a man who got a 6-inch nail embedded in his shin.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its Acomb crew went to Nether Poppleton, York, at just after 6pm yesterday evening to assist paramedics with a casualty who had a 6 inch nail embedded in their shin.
It said the crew used a reciprocating saw and bolt croppers, and the man was then taken to hospital for further treatment.
