THE driver and passenger in a Seat Leon were both arrested and had their vehicle seized by police in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped the Leon FR in Harrogate last night (June 21).
Sgt Paul Cording was one of the officers on the scene.
He said: "We finished off our shift assisting our colleagues in Harrogate who had a vehicle stopped that had set their spidey senses tingling.
"Turns out the driver gave false details initially but the truth always comes out as it transpired he didn’t have a driving licence.
"The vehicle was seized.
"As we often say though one thing leads to another and the driver then tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine on a Drug Wipe and was arrested.
"The passenger was also found in possession of drugs and was also locked up and handed over to nights to do the custody procedure."
