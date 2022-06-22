A BMW driver was arrested after a roadside stop by police.

North Yorkshire Police say the driver failed to stop in the Cleveland constabulary area and was brought to a halt across the force borderline yesterday (June 21).

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.

He said: "We got a shout from Cleveland Road Policing Unit who were following a vehicle into our area that had failed to stop last night.

"It was stopped without incident and found to be on false plates.

"The driver was arrested."