A BMW driver was arrested after a roadside stop by police.
North Yorkshire Police say the driver failed to stop in the Cleveland constabulary area and was brought to a halt across the force borderline yesterday (June 21).
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "We got a shout from Cleveland Road Policing Unit who were following a vehicle into our area that had failed to stop last night.
"It was stopped without incident and found to be on false plates.
"The driver was arrested."
