UPDATED 5.20PM: The A65 has reopened following the earlier crash.
North Yorkshire Police Sgt Paual Cording is at the scene and says: "Thankfully there was only a minor injury. Thank you for your patience."
A MAJOR road is currently blocked close to a popular North Yorkshire beauty spot.
North Yorkshire Police are warning drivers that the A65 is currently blocked at Coniston Cold not far from Malham Cove due to a crash.
A police spokesman said: "Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident."
Please note the #A65 is currently blocked at #ConistonCold due to an RTC. Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal pic.twitter.com/PiipwCUZfc— Sgt Paul Cording👐🏻😷↔️ (@OscarRomeo1268) June 21, 2022
