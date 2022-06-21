UPDATED 5.20PM: The A65 has reopened following the earlier crash.

North Yorkshire Police Sgt Paual Cording is at the scene and says: "Thankfully there was only a minor injury. Thank you for your patience."

 

A MAJOR road is currently blocked close to a popular North Yorkshire beauty spot.

North Yorkshire Police are warning drivers that the A65 is currently blocked at Coniston Cold not far from Malham Cove due to a crash.

A police spokesman said: "Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident."

 