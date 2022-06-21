DETECTIVES say their investigations into the death of an East Yorkshire farmer are continuing, more than two months after he died.
Henry Thirsk, a well-known Pocklington farmer and hotelier, died on a farm in Everingham, near Pocklington, on April 20.
His death shocked many people in Pocklington, where he owned the Feathers Hotel and where Pocklington Town FC play at the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre.
The Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr Richard Bryon, said he was a very well-known and successful businessman who did a lot for the town, including donating land for the amenity centre.
Humberside Police said at first that his death was 'unexplained' but later said it was being treated as 'unexpected,' and said investigations were seeking to establish the circumstances behind it. Asked yesterday if the force had made any progress in its inquiries, a spokeswoman said simply that investigations were continuing into his death, which remained 'unexpected.'
She said the force would ask anyone with information that might assist with inquiries to get in touch, particularly anyone who spoke to or saw Mr Thirsk on Wednesday 20 April, by calling 101 line quoting log 687 of 20 April, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
