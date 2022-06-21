FUEL prices in York have increased yet again
This week, the petrol prices in York have risen by two pence, with the cheapest station still at Asda, Monks Cross, increasing from 180.7p a litre on June 15, to 182.7p as of today (June 21).
As previously reported in The Press, the cheapest price for petrol in York was 170.7p on June 7, having now risen by 12 pence.
Yorkshire and The Humber is spending the third highest percentage of their weekly wage on fuel, at 16.65 per cent on average, followed by the North East at 17 per cent, and Northern Ireland at 16.73 per cent
The average amount spent across the whole region on fuel is £101.55 on 55 litres.
The Press has correlated the cheapest prices on fuel in York as of today (Tuesday, June 21) using the Petrol Prices app, which are changing frequently so these listed prices are subject to changes:
Cheapest Petrol Stations in York:
- Asda York, Monks Cross, at 182.7p and diesel at 191.7p
- Morrisons York, Foss Island Road, at 184.7p and diesel at 192.7p
- Sainsburys, Monks Cross Drive, at 184.9p and diesel at 191.9p
- Tesco Extra York, Tadcaster Road, at 185.9p and diesel at 193.9p
- Jorvik SF Connect, Lawrence Street, at 185.9p and diesel at 193.9p
- Shell Service Station, Hull Road, at 185.9p and diesel at 194.9p
- Tesco Extra York, Stirling Road, at 185.9p and diesel at 198.9p
- Esso Filling Station, Hull Road, at 185.9p and diesel at 194.9p
- Shell Service Station, York Road, at 186.9p and diesel at 198.9p
- Knavesmire Service Station, Tadcaster Road, at 187.8p and diesel at 194.8p
