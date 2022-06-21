YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has been chosen by Labour to sit on a key committee to scrutinise proposed new planning and regeneration laws.

Ms Maskell said the Bill Committee would take part in a line-by-line scrutiny of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill and she would be pressing the Government for changes to planning law, following her experience of working on York’s Local Plan, taking up local planning concerns and looking closely at major projects such as York Central.