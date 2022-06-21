Ellers Farm Distillery, a distillery based just outside Stamford Bridge, near York, has teamed up a Yorkshire brewer to produce a new whisky.
The distillery will use a Porter style beer specially developed by Masham-based T&R Theakston, making the first whisky this summer, with a first bottle release in 2025.
Disttillery managing director Andy Braithwaite said: ““Ellers Farm is extremely proud to be working alongside Simon, Mark and the brewing team at Theakston. Bringing together two family-owned Yorkshire businesses, one with almost 200 years of history and one just beginning its journey, to create a new Yorkshire whisky to take to the world is hugely exciting.
“Over the last 18 months we have built our distillery and launched Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka, which has already secured national distribution in the major retailers as well as bars, restaurants and on-line platforms. “
Theakstons MD Simon Theakston said of Ellers Farm: “They have already made a huge impact in the world of premium spirits, and we’re excited to be working with them on their journey to create a distinctive and distinguished Yorkshire whisky. Our specially developed Porter will be the perfect foundation to the whisky masterminded by Ellers Farm, creating a truly unique, flavoursome, drinking experience.”
