POLICE have been out in force at a North Yorkshire resort.

Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire five years ago.

The force say they have been out speaking to people in Scarborough and will continue their efforts this weekend.

A police spokesman said: "Our Project Servator team are out and about in Scarborough this week, keeping everyone safe in the preparations for Armed Forces Day - a national event which will see thousands of visitors travel to our coast.

North Yorkshire Police Project Servator officers speaking to the public in Scarborough

"We're looking forward to meeting lots of you over the weekend.

"For all event details including travel plans, road closures, parking and a timetable for the day, make sure you're following Scarborough Borough Council on social media."