A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency worker after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident, which occurred on Scalby Road at Burniston in Scarborough at around 2.05pm on Monday (June 20), involved a green VW Caddy van and a black Land Rover Discovery.
The force say that fire, ambulance and police were called to the scene which completely blocked the road. It was clear by around 3.30pm.
A police spokesman said: "A woman driving the VW van and a passenger received treatment for minor injuries.
"The driver of the Land Rover, a 28-year-old local man, was initially arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer who was carrying out enquiries at the scene.
"Following questioning in custody, the man received an adult caution for careless driving and assaulting an emergency worker."
