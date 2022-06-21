THE pilot killed in a helicopter crash in the Yorkshire Dales yesterday has been named locally as Ian Macdonald, from Burton in Lonsdale.

Mr Macdonald's passenger who was also killed was a 16-year old German student, called Admarsu, living with local man Andy Ive and his family.

A message which Andy Ive wrote on Facebook read: "I need to let you all know that Ian Macdonald and the young German student staying with me were both killed in the (helicopter) crash. Families have been told. We are devastated."

Mr Ive was contacted but said he unable to give any further comment at this time.

The crash happened near Burton in Lonsdale just before midday yesterday and prompted a huge multi emergency services response to the district.

It is understood the craft was returning to the village after a flight from Barrow-in-Furness, according to flight data.

Roads around the crash site remain closed to traffic while police carry out detailed investigations into how the incident happened.

County Councillor for the area, Cllr David Ireton said: "I had met Mr Macdonald a few times and I would like to offer my condolences to both families on their loss. It was a complete tragedy and the community will be devastated."

Cllr Stuart Handley, ward councillor for Burton in Lonsdale echoed Cllr Ireton's thoughts adding: "I have known Ian for around five years and classed him as a friend.

"It is a terrible loss for both families and my condolences go to all of them. It is a tragedy which the whole community feels."