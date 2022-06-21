A NORTH Yorkshire firm has invested in new technology to help boost production.

Leading Yorkshire business supplies company Corporate Trade Supplies (CTS) UK, who are based in Northallerton, have invested in a brand-new Direct to Film (DTF) printer, which creates soft and vibrant images, perfect for printing on a wide range of garments.

This new printer combines DTG (Direct to Garment), Print and Cut and Screen Printing in one piece of equipment.

CTS UK seized the opportunity to run their first large batch of transfers from the new DTF printer by providing 1,000 sponsorship T-shirts for the recent Northallerton 10K race.

The print design consisted of the 19 businesses that sponsored the race, including CTS UK, which was held in aid of Northallerton charity Pendragon Community Trust.

Pendragon’s aim is to provide support to the lives of those with physical, mental, and emotional difficulties and their families and carers.

The multi-sensory unit based in Northallerton is a truly inspirational place and has become a real saviour to so many families in the area.

Jules Downes, the Trust’s development manager said: “The T-shirts, which were given to everyone who completed the 10K, are a fantastic reminder of a very special day. The t-shirts have all our sponsors names on, and I am sure will be valued by everyone who took part in the race.

“They look fantastic and I would like to thank CTS UK for their kindness and generosity. It is fitting and rewarding that a local Northallerton-based company like CTS should become involved in helping a local charity like ours. We are very grateful.”

Howard Gill, managing director of CTS UK, took part in the race.

He said: “I turned 50 at the end of May and having reached this milestone I thought it would be appropriate to participate in the 10k race in the town we are based. There was a great community spirit, and it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

“We were thrilled to supply the t-shirts for the race participants.

"We felt like it was a positive way in which we could contribute to a very popular race to support a very popular charity.

“We are proud of the high-quality prints on these t-shirts, as we have invested heavily in this advanced DTF technology.

"We have seen fantastic outcomes and received positive feedback.

"We are now able to produce and deliver higher volumes than before of Personalised Workwear and Hi-vis Clothing and Print on Demand products.”

CTS UK, specialise in personalised uniforms and workwear.

Their clients include Sports Direct, WS Transport, Bunzl, Eddie Stobart, Heck, Flannels, Wolseley, HCI Frasers Group, Morrisons, Asda, and the MOD at Catterick.

The success of CTS UK has seen them expand into new premises in Northallerton and create much-need quality and sustainable jobs in North Yorkshire. They are planning to recruit at least 20 more staff in the next couple of years, with overall turnover targeted to reach £50 million by 2027.