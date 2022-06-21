A MOTORCYCLIST has suffered a broken collarbone in a York crash.

North Yorkshire Police the the man's black Yamaha 125cc motorcycle collided with a red Jeep Renegade 4x4 in Huntington Road at about 7.15pm yesterday evening.

A spokesperson said the crash happened near a Lloyds Pharmacy.

They said the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old local man, was taken to hospital and treated for a broken collarbone, while the man driving the Jeep and his three passengers were not injured.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing either the motorcycle or the Jeep prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation," they said.

They said anyone with information should email harry.mallett@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harry Mallett, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220106511 when providing details.