A MAN who went missing from his home in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
As The Press reported at the time, North Yorkshire Police said Trevor Jones, 73, was reported missing yesterday afternoon (June 20) from Scarborough and was thought to be in Malton.
A police spokesman said this morning: "We are pleased to report the missing 73 year-old man from Scarborough has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him."
