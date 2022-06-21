THE pilot killed in a helicopter crash in the Yorkshire Dales yesterday has been named locally as Ian Macdonald, from Burton in Lonsdale.

Mr Macdonald's passenger who was also killed was a 16-year old German student, called Admarsu, living with Local man Andy Ive and his family.

A message which Andy Ive wrote on Facebook and which was passed to us read: "I need to let you all know that Ian Macdonald and the young German student staying with me were both killed in the (helicopter) crash. Families have been told. We are devastated."

Mr Ive was contacted but said he unable to give any further comment at this time.

The crash happened near Burton in Lonsdale just before midday yesterday (Monday, June 20) and prompted a huge multi emergency services response to the district.

Roads around the crash site remain closed to traffic while police carry out detailed investigations into how the incident happened.

County Councillor for the area, Cllr David Ireton said: "I had met Mr Macdonald a few times and I would like to offer my condolences to both families on their loss. It was a complete tragedy and the community will be devastated."

Cllr Stuart Handley, ward councillor for Burton in Lonsdale echoed Cllr Ireton's thoughts adding: "I have known Ian for around five years and classed him as a friend.

"It is a terrible loss for both families and my condolences go to all of them. It is a tragedy which the whole community feels."

Cllr Peter Thompson, chairman of Burton in Lonsdale Parish Council said he was devastated at the news.

"We only learned officially last night who the two were who were killed and it has shocked everyone in this close knit community.

"Ian Macdonald was a great support to the village. He had done a lot of work with the village shop.

"Admarsu, who was staying with Andy Ive was such a likeable and popular young man. He was just 16 but had been very involved with the jubilee celebrations.

"He was on my pub quiz team although only had soft drinks due to his age. He was very good and very popular. He was an exchange student and had chosen England and Andy Ive to stay with.

"He was just coming to the end of his three month exchange and was preparing to return home to Berlin soon.

"My condolences go out to both families. We are all in deep shock and this will affect the whole community for a very long time."