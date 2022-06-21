Summary

RECAP: Rail strikes updates across York and North Yorkshire

By Emily Horner

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Train commuters are advised not to travel due to this week's rail strikes.
  • It is the first day of the three-day strikes with the impact expected to be felt all week.
  • It's Emily Horner, keeping you up to date with the latest on the train strikes and how it impacts traffic and travel across York and North Yorkshire- email emily.horner@newsquest.co.uk or tweet us @YorkPress @EmilyAMHorner

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos