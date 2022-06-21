CITY of York Council is joining partners across the city and the UK, to celebrate and recognise the contribution of our Armed Forces this week (20-26 June).

Organisations across York will be showing their support for Armed Forces personnel once again this year, offering discounts either on Armed Forces Day, or for the week 20-26 June. Many businesses and attractions offer discounts to serving personnel throughout the year.

The national Armed Forces Day flag will also be flown above York’s iconic Mansion House throughout the week as part of the city’s celebrations.

City of York Council says is committed to working across the city to support its armed forces community, setting out its support through the Armed Forces Covenant. It focuses on helping members of the Armed Forces community have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen, with regular events including a programme of Veterans’ Breakfast Clubs at The Dick Turpin, Woodthorpe – First Saturday in each month from 10am to 12pm; The Toby Carvery, Hopgrove – Second Saturday of each month from 10am to 12pm; The Plough Inn, Fulford – Last Saturday of each month, from 10am to 12pm.

A weekly Armed Forces Drop Centre at the Spurriergate Centre (YO1 9QR) also provides social and welfare support for members of the armed forces.

The council publishes an Armed Forces Community Information and Directory of Support, which provides serving armed forces personnel, their families, reservists and veterans, with the details of help and support available from a wide range of organisations locally and nationally.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Armed Forces Champion and Leader of City of York Council, said: "York is proud of its military history and of our armed forces personnel, veterans and reservists. Through the Armed Forces Covenant, we continue to honour our commitment to improve services; offering employment and education, health and housing, and support and advice to serving members of the forces, veterans and their families.

“Armed Forces Day gives us all an opportunity to recognise and reflect on the sacrifice that they and their families make on our behalf and to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for the work that they do. “

Further information about Armed Forces Week offers, regular events and a copy of the directory is available online at www.livewellyork.co.uk/information-and-advice/health-and-wellbeing/armed-forces-community/

More details on the Armed Forces Covenant is available at www.york.gov.uk/armedforcescovenant