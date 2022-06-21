VETERANS from across Ryedale gathered to celebrate Armed Forces Day 2022.

Ryedale District Council invited the group to Ryedale House for a flag-raising event last Saturday (June 18) ahead of the upcoming Armed Forces Day on June 25.

The annual event sees individuals and organisations across the UK celebrate the work of our Armed Forces and veterans.

Armed Forces Day flags are raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country to start celebrations ahead of the event.

Ryedale veterans raised their flag outside of Ryedale House, where they met with Ryedale District Council officers.

Vic Voller, a local Royal Navy veteran, said: "I enjoyed attending a flag raising at Ryedale House today and I am proud to have served my Queen and country.

"Celebrating Armed Forces Day is really important, because it lets the forces know that they have the support of the public and that matters, a lot."

Raymond Whitwell, a 103-year-old Ryedale veteran, who served in the Second World War at the battle of Arnhem, said: "Raising the flag today was the correct thing to do, pleased to join in and give my salute - it was good for me, I am 103 years old you know."

Tim Scurry, a local veteran who now works for Ryedale District Council in its housing support service, said: "Armed Forces Day is a valuable opportunity to show our support for all those who serve and have served in the UK Armed Forces, and I hope people get involved and have a great day out if they are able to attend any of the organised events."

Ryedale District Council's director for place and resources, Phillip Spurr, said: "It was brilliant to welcome a number of local Veterans to Ryedale House and look on in admiration as the flag went up - hearing all of their heartfelt stories was a total privilege.

"We want to thank all of the Veterans in Ryedale for their service, as well as all active members of the Armed Forces in both Ryedale and across our nation."

Ryedale District Council is a sponsor for the Armed Forces Day celebrations taking place in Scarborough this Saturday (June 25).

The day will see thousands of people flock to Scarborough for a full day of celebrations including RAF fly pasts and air acrobatics shows.

There will also be live music throughout the day, including Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The finale will come from The Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood, who will close celebrations from Scarborough Spa grand hall.

More information about Saturday's (June 25) Armed Forces Day celebrations in Scarborough can be found online on Scarborough Borough Council's website: https://www.scarborough.gov.uk/latest-news/final-countdown-afd-national-event