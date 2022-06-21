The prestigious Good Spa Guide has announced its finalists for the 2022 awards, with Rudding Park Spa in North Yorkshire taking home the award for Best Destination Spa.
The awards are broken down into several categories: Best Spa Day, Best Hotel Spa, Best Health Club, Best Spa for Wellness, Best Spa for Sustainability, Best Spa for Innovation, Best Destination Spa, Best Boutique Spa, and Best Spa for Guest Experience.
Voting for the winner of each closed on June 5 at 9pm and winners were announced at the Spa Life conference on June 20.
In North Yorkshire, both Rudding Park and Spa in Harrogate, the Verbena Spa in York and the Nàdarra Spa at The Coniston Hotel in Skipton made the nominations list.
This award was sponsored by Natural Bisse.
Rudding Park Spa
Rudding Park Spa made it to the final stages in the 2021 Good Spa Awards also, this year, winning the award.
Rudding Park Spa boasts treatments from hydrotherapy to thermal experiences as well as offering a peaceful and serene location for guests to enjoy their treatments.
You can see all the winners of this year's awards on the website here.
