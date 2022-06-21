The prestigious Good Spa Guide has announced its finalists for the 2022 awards, with Rudding Park Spa in North Yorkshire taking home the award for Best Destination Spa.

The awards are broken down into several categories: Best Spa Day, Best Hotel Spa, Best Health Club, Best Spa for Wellness, Best Spa for Sustainability, Best Spa for Innovation, Best Destination Spa, Best Boutique Spa, and Best Spa for Guest Experience.