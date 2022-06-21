YOUTHS started two fires in a York suburb.

Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.53pm last night for the first time to Grange Lane in Chapelfields.

On arrival the crew from Acomb found a fire in woodland that had been started by youths and put it out using knapsack sprayers.

The crew were back at 10.32pm at another fire in the vicinity of Grange Lane.

A small fire was located approx 400m away from the earlier fire. This was extinguished using buckets of water.