EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.
The A1(M) in North Yorkshire is currently blocked Southbound with severe delays and queueing traffic due to accident at junction 44 the A64 turn off for York and Tadcaster.
There's currently congestion to Boston Spa and travel time is around 60 minutes.
More to follow.
