CLEANERS at a school in York have walked amid claims they have not received their pay on time since last year.

The cleaning staff at Applefields school, Tang Hall, walked out on Tuesday, June 7, alleging that their new cleaning company, EEV Management, has not paid their wages on time or regularly supplied them with cleaning products since they took over on April 13.

The cleaners, who wish to remain anonymous, say they have waited more than five weeks since their last pay and have had little communication with both the firm and the school itself.

They say they are paid every fortnight but did not receive their last pay on June 7 and had waited five weeks for their last pay before that.

The Press has contacted the EEV for comment and will publish their response as soon as we receive one.

A staff member, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “The situation has been ongoing since just before Christmas with the old company, but when they went into administration in April, things have got a lot worse, with the new company holding wages and not supplying cleaning materials.

“The whole situation has been very distressing, not knowing when we are going to be paid, falling behind with bills, and especially with the cost of living going through the roof.”

The cleaners say they will not return to work until they receive pay and cleaning products.

Maxine Squire, Assistant Director of Education at City of York Council, said on behalf of Applefields school: “We are aware of and concerned about this situation, and are working with the school and their provider to address this matter.”

Only one of the cleaners out of the six staff members is part of the Unison union.

A spokesperson for Unison, who dealt with a similar situation this year with cleaners at Fulford school, told The Press that they advised the Applefields cleaners to not withdraw their labour as it would leave their employment at greater risk, but if they continued to work, they would have unpaid wages to claim.

However, a cleaner told The Press that they decided to go against this advice in an effort to “force the school to take action and because they were working for free”.

Unison said that before Easter, the Fulford school cleaners experienced a similar situation, as their cleaning company Lita had not issued their payments on time for months and were not paying pension contributions at all.

The cleaning firm were placed into administration on Thursday, April 14 and the cleaners transferred to their new company Better Clean on Monday, April 18.

Unison also provided the staff with an emergency grant of £50 each.